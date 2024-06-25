STOCKS IN NEWS: Sun Pharma, Ixigo, AU Small Finance Bank, Maruti Suzuki

Stocks In News

Borosil:

Announced the opening of its QIP on June 24, with a floor price set at Rs 331.75 per share

Prestige Estates Projects:

Selected four investment banks as advisors for its QIP through which it may raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

AU Small Finance Bank:

Board to meet on June 27 to consider raising funds via private placement, QIP, preferential allotment, or any other alternative mode

RBL Bank:

Board to meet on June 27 to to discuss a proposal for raising funds through QIP and issuing debt securities privately, in one or more installments

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility:

Subsidiary Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies signed a technical licensing deal with GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o.

Maruti Suzuki India:

Received a Show Cause Notice from the GST Authority, Gujarat, demanding Rs 5.4 crore for the period from July 2017 to March 2023, citing denial of input tax credit on specific services

Craftsman Automation:

Signed a MoU with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP to acquire the almost the whole or part of Sunbeam's business

Sun Pharma:

Completed the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a deal valued at $347.7 million

Shalby:

Terminated franchise agreement with Madhuban Orthopedic & Multispecialty Surgical Hospital, Udaipur, due to a breach of various terms and conditions of the agreement

Muthoot Capital Services:

Received board approval to initiate registration as a corporate agent with the IRDAI

Ixigo:

Expanded exclusive partnership with PhonePe to offer flight and bus bookings on PhonePe’s app