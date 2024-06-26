Stocks In News: Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, Zee Entertainment, Coforge, Bharat Dynamics
STOCKS IN NEWS
UltraTech Cement:
Subsidiary UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments revised its offer to buy 12.5 crore shares of Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC
Sanghi Industries:
Promoter Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi to sell up to a 3.52% stake in Sanghi via offer for sale on June 26-27: Report
Adani Ports:
Sushant Kumar Mishra no longer CEO-Logistics due to internal restructuring, effective June 25. Divij Taneja is the CEO-Logistics
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services:
Vivek Karve has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of M&M Financial Services and Financial Services Sector
Zee Entertainment:
NCLT allowed the withdrawal of the implementation application for the composite scheme of arrangement with Sony
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:
Is granted 'Navratna' status by Department of Public Enterprises
Coforge:
CCI has reportedly approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Cigniti Technologies by Coforge
Bharat Dynamics:
Order pipeline for the next 2-3 years stands at Rs 200 crore, taking its total order book to Rs 19,400 crore as of Mar 31