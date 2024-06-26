Stocks In News: Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, Zee Entertainment, Coforge, Bharat Dynamics

STOCKS IN NEWS

UltraTech Cement:

Subsidiary UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments revised its offer to buy 12.5 crore shares of Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC

Sanghi Industries:

Promoter Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi to sell up to a 3.52% stake in Sanghi via offer for sale on June 26-27: Report

Adani Ports:

Sushant Kumar Mishra no longer CEO-Logistics due to internal restructuring, effective June 25. Divij Taneja is the CEO-Logistics

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services:

Vivek Karve has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of M&M Financial Services and Financial Services Sector

Zee Entertainment:

NCLT allowed the withdrawal of the implementation application for the composite scheme of arrangement with Sony

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:

Is granted 'Navratna' status by Department of Public Enterprises

Coforge:

CCI has reportedly approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Cigniti Technologies by Coforge

Bharat Dynamics:

Order pipeline for the next 2-3 years stands at Rs 200 crore, taking its total order book to Rs 19,400 crore as of Mar 31