November 11 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, is a regular working day for the Indian stock market, as no festival, national holiday, or any special occasions are falling on this day. The trading will continue on this day as per the normal market timings.

Since November 11 is not considered a trading holiday according to the official trading calendar of both NSE and BSE, all market segments will be open for trade. The equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodity markets will have normal operations on this day.

Regular Trading Schedule

NSE and BSE Timings: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Currency Derivatives: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Commodity Segment (MCX): 9:00 AM to 11:30 PM

Recent Market Closures

The last trading holiday was on November 8, 2025 (Saturday), which was a regular weekend closure. The next scheduled holiday for the stock markets will fall in November 2025 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the official list released by NSE and BSE earlier this year.

Overview

Stock investors can still open trades as usual on November 11, 2025, because both NSE and BSE will be open. There are no government-announced holidays, special observances, or festive events affecting the operations of the stock market on this date.

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