Google Lays Off 200 Employees from Its Global Business Team

Google has laid off around 200 employees from its Global Business Organization as part of a broader shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre development. The move aims to streamline operations and improve how the company serves customers worldwide.

The Global Business Organization manages Google’s global sales and partnerships. According to the company, the restructuring is designed to encourage better collaboration and faster service delivery. Affected employees have been offered the chance to apply for other roles within Google.

This marks another round of job cuts following recent layoffs in Google's platforms and devices division, which includes teams responsible for Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser.

With the tech industry rapidly shifting focus, companies like Google are investing heavily in AI and cloud infrastructure while pulling back from some traditional operations. Google is increasing its investments in AI development and expanding its data centre capabilities to keep up with global demand.

In 2023, Google’s parent company reduced its workforce by 12,000—roughly 6% of its global staff. By the end of 2024, the company employed about 183,323 people.

These recent job cuts highlight a larger trend across the tech industry. As AI and automation take centre stage, roles in other departments are being scaled down. While some employees are being reassigned internally, others face uncertainty as the workforce adapts.

For Google, these layoffs are part of a strategic effort to remain competitive in the fast-evolving AI market, deliver products more efficiently, and better meet changing customer expectations.

Further restructuring may follow as AI continues to reshape business priorities across the tech sector.