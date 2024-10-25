War 2 : Jr NTR's Action-Packed Look from War 2 Sets Goes Viral

LEAKED: Jr NTR's Action-Packed Look from War 2 Sets Goes Viral

Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who recently impressed audiences with his film Devara, is now gearing up for his next big project, War 2. The actor's latest updates from the film's sets have been creating a buzz online.

Leaked Photos from War 2 Sets

Some exclusive photos from the War 2 sets have been leaked online, showcasing Jr NTR's intense action mode. The actor is seen busy with the film's shooting, interacting with the crew members.

Fans Go Crazy

Jr NTR's fans have been sharing the leaked photos widely on social media, expressing their excitement for the film. The actor's new look from the movie has piqued the interest of fans and film enthusiasts alike.

War 2: A Highly-Anticipated Film

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is slated for release in 2025. The film features Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan in key roles.

No Cameo for Shah Rukh Khan

Contrary to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan will not be making a cameo appearance in War 2, disappointing fans who were eagerly looking forward to it.

