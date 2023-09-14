BSF, BGB to tighten vigil against drugs smuggling, infiltration along India-B’desh frontiers

Agartala, Sep 14 (IANS) A 4-day vital Border Co-ordination Conference (BCC) between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BSF) decided to further step up their vigil against the illegal cross border movement, smuggling of drugs and infiltration and exfiltration along the border.

The BCC, held in Bangladesh’s Chattogram from September 11 to 14, special emphasis was given to focused issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband including drugs, various narcotic substances, border violations, pending infrastructural and developmental works and coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

A BSF spokesman on Thursday said that issues related to confidence building amongst the local population on either side with enhanced cooperation and understanding between the troops of both the border guarding forces were also discussed.

During the deliberations at the conference, BSF and BGB officials were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the border guarding forces, while ensuring to create an environment of peace and tranquility along the international boundary and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.

Various issues of bilateral interest which would pave the way for enhancing the understanding and increased cooperation between both the Border Guarding Forces were discussed at length, the spokesman said.

Inspector General of BSF’s Meghalaya frontier Pradip Kumar led the six member Indian delegation in the BCC while Bangladesh delegation was led by Mohammad Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General (ADG), Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram.

Inspector Generals of BSF’s Tripura and Cachar and Mizoram frontier, senior officials of the External Affairs and Home Ministries also participated in the meeting.

BGB’s ADG highlighted the sincere commitment of the BGB in maintaining peace and harmony along the international boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations between the two elite border guarding forces.

The Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh have been scaling new heights in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in various coordination meetings at different levels after every six months.

Over the past few years, BSF and BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship but have also embarked upon the high pedestals of mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels, an official statement said.

