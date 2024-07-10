Brett Lee hails Bumrah as best bowler of all three formats for exceptional T20 World Cup performance

Northampton (England), July 10 (IANS) One of the fiercest fast bowlers of his generation, Australia's Brett Lee has heaped praises on Indian star ace Jasprit Bumrah claiming he is the ‘best’ bowler in all three formats at the moment. “Their batting order, which includes players who can dominate at every position from top to bottom, speaks volumes. Their middle-order is loaded with power and they have hitters who can put runs on the board quickly. In my opinion, Jasprit Bumrah is simply exceptional," said Lee.

Bumrah’s performance at the 2024 T20 World Cup further cemented his bid to be one of the best bowlers in all three formats of the game. The 30-year-old was named as Player of the Tournament for his amazing effort throughout the campaign which saw him collect 15 wickets at an average of 8.26. Bumrah finished with an economy of just 4.17.

“He is the best bowler in all formats right now and leads the attack. Bumrah can keep up an amazing pace while shaping the new ball away. His tournament performance demonstrated his leadership abilities, taking about 15 wickets with remarkable economy. He is absolutely exceptional, and India is deserving of praise for their accomplishments,” added the former Aussie pacer.

Lee is currently at the World Championship of Legends and is captain of the Australia Legends squad.

After a thrilling victory over India in the World Championship’s first season, the Australian Legends will now advance to the semifinals. It is enough to say that the Australia Champions are one of the most formidable teams right now because of the involvement of legends like Dan Christian and Brett Lee who have driven the team and seized every opportunity along the way.

Taking time from his busy practice schedule, the former Australian pace bowler Brett Lee added props for his country's team's performance after their first loss against Pakistan.

“It’s obviously been a wonderful week for us. After our loss against Pakistan and then to have three wins in the tournament is fantastic. So, we are starting to find some form,” he said.

