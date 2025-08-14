Braving darkness, fast currents, Army battles flood to rescue people in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 14 (IANS) Braving darkness, fast currents and unstable terrain, the Indian Army on Thursday said its swift response averted a potential tragedy when a sudden flash flood struck Hojis Lungpa Nala in Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous Kinnaur district.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Triggered by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley, the deluge engulfed the bridge across the Sutlej River and injured one individual.

The site was an active road construction zone under the CPWD towards Gangthang Bralam, it said.

On receiving an urgent request from the Superintendent of Police, the Army immediately mobilised a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) column.

Braving fast currents, the team reached the location and discovered four civilians stranded on the far bank.

Working with precision under challenging conditions, the HADR team illuminated the general area to aid night rescue operations. They also guided the stranded civilians to higher and safer ground and evacuated the injured individual to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo, the district headquarters.

The Indian Army deployed its new generation equipment to assist in the operation, which included the logistics drone high altitude (LDHA) system to ferry essential items, including eatables, coconut water, across the floodwaters to help sustain the stranded individuals through the night.

The rescued civilians are under continuous monitoring in an Army camp in Pooh.

Plans are in place to bring the stranded individuals back to the home bank once water levels subside, said the Indian Army in a statement.

“This operation stands as a testament to the Army’s readiness, innovation and commitment to safeguarding lives, even in the most hostile environment and extreme weather conditions,” it added.

Elsewhere, a few houses and vehicles were washed away in flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in Bhimdwari in Anni subdivision of Kullu district on Wednesday evening. However, no loss of human life has been reported so far.

All educational institutions in the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district will remain closed on Thursday as a preventive step.

A cloudburst in the hills of Gondhla in the Lahaul-Spiti district also led to floodwater entering Triling village. However, there was no report of loss of life or property, but the National Highway 3 was closed to traffic.

