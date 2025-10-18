BrahMos most capable weapon for India and its allies across the world: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A new milestone in India’s stride towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the defence structure was achieved on Saturday as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of supersonic BrahMos missiles produced at the Lucknow unit of BrahMos Aerospace Limited.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed BrahMos as “the most capable weapon to protect not only India but also our friendly countries across the world.”

He said that the missile’s production in Lucknow, realised through the efforts of the Defence Minister, fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision and marks a proud moment for the nation.

“BrahMos, developed in Lucknow through the efforts of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has become a symbol of national prosperity. Only when citizens are safe can they sleep peacefully, and the Lucknow-made missile ensures the safety and prosperity of the entire nation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for this,” he remarked.

Highlighting the success of the UP-Defence Manufacturing Corridor, the CM recalled that it was first announced at the 2018 Investors Summit, with one of the two national corridors allotted to Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, work is progressing across six nodes—Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot—with major projects including BrahMos in Lucknow, Bharat Dynamics Limited in Jhansi, and AK-203 rifles in Amethi.

Similarly, over 2,500 acres have been allotted so far, generating employment for more than 15,000 youths.

CM Yogi added that the “BrahMos facility employs ITI, polytechnic, and engineering graduates, aligning national security with youth employment and self-reliance.”

The state government, in partnership with IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU, is also setting up two Centres of Excellence to promote defence technology and innovation.

Also, the DG of BrahMos, Dr Jaytirth R. Joshi, handed over a Rs 40 crore GST cheque during the event.

The CM noted that annual production of 100 missiles—to rise to 150—will generate Rs150–200 crore in GST, strengthening both the states and the nation’s economy.

“Lucknow’s land is now yielding gold—ensuring national security while driving prosperity,” he remarked, assuring additional land for DRDO if required.

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