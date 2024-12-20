BPSC candidate held for ruckus at exam centre in Patna

Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) The Patna Police have arrested a man on charges of causing a disturbance during the 70th BPSC Combined Examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar locality of Patna on December 13, the police said.

The arrested person, identified as Manish Kumar from Jagatpur in Supaul district, was allegedly involved in creating chaos during the examination.

Patna Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atulesh Jha confirmed the arrest and said that several question papers missing from the examination hall were recovered from Manish Kumar.

"We scanned the CCTV footage from the Bapu Examination Centre and identified the alleged candidate, Manish Kumar. The missing question papers were found in his possession and an Android phone," Jha said.

"After the chaos at the Bapu examination centre, an FIR has been lodged in Agam Kuan police station following a complaint lodged by the duty magistrate of the examination centre. Following that FIR, we investigated the matter and arrested the accused based on technical evidence," the DSP added.

In the investigation into the disturbance during the 70th BPSC Combined Examination at the Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar, Patna, authorities suspect that Manish Kumar, along with his accomplices, conspired to leak the examination papers.

Manish Kumar is currently being questioned, and the police are actively searching for other individuals involved in the case.

On December 13, some candidates caused a commotion at the Bapu Examination Centre, citing allegations of a paper leak and delays in distributing question papers.

Following this, the police registered a case against 50 to 60 unidentified youths.

As a result of the uproar, the BPSC cancelled the examination conducted at the Bapu Examination Centre, where nearly 12,000 candidates were assigned. However, only 5,500 candidates successfully submitted their OMR sheets.

The examination was conducted at 912 centres across Bihar but only the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna faced cancellation.

The incident has sparked widespread protests, with many candidates staging a sit-in demonstration at Gardanibagh, demanding the cancellation of the examination.

This situation has escalated tensions among the candidates, highlighting concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The candidates holding a protest are linking the chaos of the Bapu examination centre with a potential question paper leak.

They also suspect the involvement of prominent coaching centres may be involved in the commotion at the Bapu examination centre and demand a CBI inquiry into the matter.

