Boney Kapoor recalls memory from 1990 of wife Sridevi on 62nd birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) On the late legendary actress Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary on Wednesday, filmmaker Boney Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about a cherished memory from 1990, when his wife mistook a compliment for teasing.

Boney took to Instagram, where he shared an old picture from Sridevi’s 27th birthday in 1990. He revealed that at her birthday party in Chennai, he wished her a “happy 26th birthday” on purpose, which the late star misunderstood and thought he was teasing her.

In the throwback image, the actress appears to be warning Boney with a smile about teasing her.

For the caption, Boney shared: “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”

Boney often shares photographs of Sridevi and shares anecdotes about their old days on social media. Last month, he posted a throwback picture of Sridevi from before they got married.

For the caption, Boney wrote: “Watching meeeee and smiling, this was before we got married.”

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film “Mr. India”. The couple tied the knot back in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, Sridevi passed away aged 54 in 2018 in Dubai after an accidental drowning.

In March, Boney had shared some throwback pictures of Sridevi from the time when she was presented the 'Mr India' silver jubilee trophy by Raj Kapoor.

He wrote: "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle & in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of ‘Gungat ke Pat Khol’ for which he wanted to cast her as I remember he had mentioned to me earlier during one of my chats with him during our regular late evening sessions of chatting about several topics in fact I was called Cinderella by his family members."

He further revealed that when Raj Kapoor met Sridevi during the event, the showman told his wife, Krishna Kapoor, "Wait has been worth it".

"My mother is also seen in the 4th picture where Raj uncle’s comment of him meeting her is there too, addressing Krishna aunty ‘Wait has been worth it’ upon meeting Sri", he wrote.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.