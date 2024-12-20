Pushpa 2: PVR Multiplex Revives Screening, OTT Release Date Announced!

Pushpa 2 is running like a dream at the box office. The movie has broken the records of some big stars in Bollywood, and it has collected more than Rs 1500 crore worldwide. It has also collected Rs 618 crore alone in Hindi. The film was released on December 5 and has successfully completed three weeks.

But, there was a brief scare for the fans of the film when film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that Pushpa 2 had been removed from all PVR INOX chains in North India. "Pushpa 2 was removed from all PVR INOX chains in North India from tomorrow," he wrote.

Also read; Pushpa 2 Choreographer Shrasti Varma Photos: New Chapter in Life Begins

However, in a subsequent tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that the issue had been resolved. "Issue resolved! Shows are opening slowly one by one," he tweeted, bringing relief to fans of the film.

There was another reason why the theatres were thinking of taking down the film from the screens. It is said that Pushpa 2 will be hitting OTT in the second week of January, which is a mere three weeks from now. Such a move would be a flagrant violation of the consensus between the theatre owners and the distributors of the movie. It had been agreed that the OTT release of the film should be made eight weeks following the theatrical release.

Thankfully, the issue is now sorted, and Pushpa 2 will continue playing in theatres. However, box office collections may be impacted by this. Fans had estimated that the film would rake in around Rs 750 to Rs 800 crore in Hindi. However, with the uncertainty over its release, the film may end up making around Rs 700 crore.

Also read: Mufasa: The Lion King Review: Mahesh Babu’s Voice, Grand Visuals Highlights, But Lacks Logics!