Mrunal Thakur Faces Backlash for Alleged Dig at Anushka Sharma

Mrunal Thakur has found herself at the centre of a storm after an old interview clip resurfaced online. In the video, she spoke about rejecting several films in the past because she did not feel ready, even though those projects later became superhits and gave other actresses their big break. She added that choosing not to rush for quick fame was her way of protecting her individuality.

What drew criticism was one particular remark where Mrunal said that another actress might not be working today but she is, which itself counts as a victory. She did not mention any names, but social media users quickly linked the comment to Anushka Sharma, especially since Salman Khan had once revealed that Mrunal was initially considered for the lead in Sultan before Anushka was finalised for the role.

This statement has triggered sharp reactions online. Many netizens accused Mrunal of showing unnecessary arrogance and called her comment mean spirited. Several users pointed out that taking a break from films is often a personal choice and not a measure of success. Others argued that comparing oneself to an actress like Anushka Sharma, who has already achieved a highly successful career, only makes the remark look petty.

This is not the first time Mrunal’s past interviews have stirred backlash. Another old clip recently went viral where she had joked that she was better than Bipasha Basu, which many felt was a distasteful comparison. She later clarified that the statement was made when she was just 19 and lacked maturity.

With this latest controversy, fans are now urging Mrunal to be more mindful of how she frames her experiences and reflections, especially when they can be interpreted as digs at fellow actresses. While she continues to focus on her projects, the debate around her words has once again shown how quickly social media can turn against a celebrity when pride is mistaken for disrespect.