Body of youth found in trolley bag in Patna

Patna Sep 6 (IANS) Patna police on Wednesday recovered a trolley bag containing the body of a youth around 20 years of age.

The trolley bag was spotted by local villagers in an agricultural field near the Gajachak canal under Janipur police station limits of Patna district. When the police arrived at the spot and opened the bag, they found the body of a youth about 20 years old, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

“We have found the body of a youth. He was wearing a shorts and a brown shirt. Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth was killed with the use of bricks and stone. The killer tried to crush his face to hide his identity. We have sent the body for post-mortem,” said Pradeep Kumar, SHO of Janipur police station.

“We have strong suspicion that the accused had killed the victim in some other place and then dumped the dead body at the vacant agricultural field. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find out the culprit/culprits,” Kumar said.

