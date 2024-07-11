Blast across LoC in J&K’s Rajouri, search operation underway

Jammu, July 11 (IANS) A blast occurred across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, said officials here on Thursday.

The blast occurred on Wednesday night across the LoC in the district.

“The suspicious movement was reported across the LoC in the Laam sector of Rajouri district late on Wednesday night. The blast occurred very close to the zero line during the movement," said officials.

A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials further said.

The blast most likely occurred during the movement of suspicious persons close to the LoC on the other side in the no man’s land.

It is being ascertained whether the blast occurred accidentally or was triggered by suspicious movement in the no man’s land which contains pressure-triggered landmines.

More details were awaited.

Pakistani agencies have been trying to push terrorists into the Indian territory to create disturbances. Massive search operations are already underway in some areas in the Jammu division.

