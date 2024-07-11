Sayli Salunke feels 'a sense of pride' as she reflects on her journey

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Sayli Salunkhe has reflected on her journey. She is happy with the way her career is progressing and wants it to grow gradually.

Sayli, who is currently seen as Vedika in the show ‘Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak’, shared: “When I look back at myself from 10 years ago, I feel a sense of pride. I think, ‘Oh my god, what have I accomplished?’ I feel proud of myself and grateful to my parents because, without them, I wouldn't be here today.”

“I am very happy and want to continue growing gradually. Sudden growth can pull you down just as quickly, so I want to enjoy this journey and take my time,” she said.

She further said that this slow process is what brings true enjoyment.

“I would say I have a beautiful life. God is with me, my parents are with me, and I have everyone's blessings. I feel like I am a blessed child, and many things are happening in a lovely and easy way for me. I am very happy,” she commented.

Coming from a middle-class background, she never imagined seeing herself on-screen, and she is happy to see herself in a better career prospect now.

“I am very happy to see myself in a better position now because otherwise, I might have been working a corporate job. But at some point, I felt that I wouldn't be able to do it all,” she said.

Sayli said it’s been a very beautiful journey, and she has learned many wonderful things along the way.

“Every journey has its ups and downs, and mine is no different. In fact, this is how we grow as individuals. I never thought I would become an actor, but these things just happened, and it has been a lovely journey,” she said.

For Sayli, growth and life ambitions are important. She feels that if one doesn’t have any motive or desire for something in life, they can't grow.

“If you stay at one stage in life, you can only enjoy it for so long. Growth is necessary for everyone. You will grow when you have ambitions and a set goal in your life. Once you have a goal, you feel the need to keep moving forward. Without ambitions, I think we remain stuck, both as individuals and in our work. So, I believe having ambition is extremely important,” she concluded.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s banner, LSD Studios. It airs on Sony.

