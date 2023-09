BJY was hugely transformative event in Indian politics, unlike 'Mann Ki Baat', says Cong

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) On the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress on Thursday said the yatra was a hugely transformative event in Indian politics that focused on the themes concerning people, and it was not a 'Mann Ki Baat' lecturing exercise for party leader Rahul Gandhi but an opportunity to listen to 'Janta Ki Chinta' (issue of people).

The Congress also said that even after the conclusion of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30, the yatra continues in different forms as evidenced by Rahul Gandhi's meetings with students, truck drivers, farmers and farm workers among others.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary said, "Today marks the first anniversary of the launch of the historic Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. After paying tributes to his father at Sriperumbudur, he visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar statue, the Kamaraj Memorial and Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari. He then walked from the Gandhi Mandapam to address a large public rally in Kanyakumari by the Indian ocean, and the yatra commenced in the early hours of the next morning."

He said: "The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a hugely transformative event in Indian politics and focussed on the themes of rising economic inequalities, increasing social polarisation and deepening political authoritarianism. It was not a Mann ki Baat lecturing exercise for Rahul Gandhi but an opportunity to listen to Janta ki Chinta."

"The Yatra continues in different forms as evidenced by Rahul Gandhi's meetings with students, truck drivers, farmers and farm workers, mechanics, vegetable traders, MSMEs across the country, and his presence in Manipur along with his extended week-long visit to Ladakh," the Congress leader said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 last year from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and passed through 12 states and two Union Territories and passed 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies.

To mark the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is holding a Yatra in 722 districts on Thursday between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will be led by MPs, MLAs, ex-Ministers, CWC members and after that a meeting will be followed.

