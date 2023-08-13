BJP underplays Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, says it will have no impact

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) After the first leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is gearing up for the second phase.

In Bharat Jodo Yatra-II, Rahul Gandhi will be travelling through the states from the western to the eastern regions.

The 'padyatra', spanning from Gujarat to Meghalaya, is being touted by the Congress as a preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP asserts that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to politically mature himself and considers it an unsuccessful endeavour. The party said that the Yatra is unlikely to have any significant impact.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Bankura (West Bengal) Subhash Sarkar, remarked that the opposition's actions have nothing to do with the welfare and development of the country's citizens. The Congress is only concerned about protesting.

Sarkar added that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will not yield any meaningful result, as the nation has already perceived Rahul Gandhi's true intentions.

He questioned the effectiveness of someone who can deliver flying kisses while leaving Parliament -- what substantial actions can they possibly undertake? Hence, the Bharat Jodo Yatra holds no significance and is unlikely to make any impact.

The BJP's Lok Sabha MP, Sunita Duggal, also raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming that he is attempting to mature himself politically, and is trying unsuccessfully.

Taking a dig at the commencement of the second phase of the journey from Gujarat, she pointed out that in Gujarat, the BJP has been winning elections consistently. Whether it was during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister or after he became the Prime Minister, the BJP has continuously secured victories. She emphasised that the opposition's presence in Gujarat is almost negligible, and this trend is likely to persist in 2024 as well.

Duggal said that the nation's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi persisted in 2014, in 2019, and will continue in 2024. She confidently proclaimed that in 2024, the BJP-led NDA coalition will once again form the government.

