BJP suppressing data on employment & poverty: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the BJP government of suppressing data on employment and poverty and garnering votes in the names of cow and religion.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Pilot said that the BJP government knows how to get votes in the name of cows and religion. "They do not have any data on how much they have spent on the protection of cows. They only know how to get votes from these issues."

He further said that the government's intention has always been to suppress the data, adding that the government has consistently failed to present all the data to the public be it unemployment figures or poverty figures.

“Congress has said that caste census should be done. They have deliberately postponed the census on the pretext of Covid. And the data has not been published. We want the government not to play the game of figures and select the data carefully to reveal the real situation to the public,” he said.

He added that the census has been delayed deliberately. “And this comes as a good way to hide the failure of the government, you hide figures and give speeches only,” he said.

Pilot said that there is no coordination even on the distribution of water, adding that no one was able to see the MoUs signed between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“The announcement was made, and sweets were distributed, but no one knows what is written in the MoU regarding water distribution. What are you hiding from the people, why are you hiding the reality from the people,” he said.

He said that the forthcoming by-elections are a challenge for the government. “BJP thinks that it will win on the basis of the work of the government however the party is under delusion,” he said.

He added that the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission has come to a standstill, adding that even the development work in the rural areas has come to a standstill.

“A financial crisis has arisen. Many centres of power have been created within the state government. People are suffering because of these power centres,” he said.

