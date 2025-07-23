BJP stalling 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes, claims Telangana CM

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the BJP of stalling 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) by using Muslim community as an excuse.

He alleged that the leaders of saffron party were playing politics of sentiment by stating that they would back 42 percent quota for BCs if Muslims are removed from the list of BCs.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he clarified that Muslims are being extended the benefits of reservation on the basis of their backwardness.

He dared BJP to scrap reservation for Muslims in the states ruled by it or its allies. He asked why the BJP was not scrapping Muslim quota in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that BJP is adopting double standards on the issue of Muslim reservation and trying to derive political mileage by whipping up passions.

“You can’t have one justice for Telangana and another justice for other states,” he remarked.

He warned that if BJP oppose Backward Class reservation, the party will be wiped out from Telangana.

Revanth Reddy along with some state ministers and Congress leaders arrived in the national capital to mobilise support of various parties for including two state laws for 42 per cent Backward Class reservation in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister recalled that the state legislature passed two Bills for 42 per cent quota for BCs in education, employment and public life and sent the same to the Centre for including in the 9th Schedule.

Revanth Reddy also pointed out that the local body elections have to be conducted in the state by September as per the direction of the High Court. “If 42 percent seats in local bodies are to be reserved for the BCs, the Centre will have to give its approval,” he said.

The Chief Minister said there was no justification in the argument that total reservations should not cross 50 per cent. He claimed that the Centre crossed this limit long back with 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The Chief Minister also demanded that a leader from Telangana should be made the Vice-President of India.

Revanth Reddy said Bandaru Dattatreya, whose tenure as Haryana Governor has just ended, should be made Vice-President. He alleged that since Dattatreya is an OBC leader he was sidelined to make G. Kishan Reddy the union minister. He said similarly Bandi Sanjay was removed as state BJP president and a Brahmin was recently appointed as the state BJP chief.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.