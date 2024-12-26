BJP slams Congress over distorted Indian map in Belagavi banners

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) As the Congress Working Committee (CWC) holds its session, the BJP has intensified its attack on the party over controversial banners displayed in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The banners, featuring a distorted map of India, have sparked outrage for omitting parts of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin, which were missing from the map displayed on welcome flexes at the entrance of the city.

At a press conference on Thursday, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress of engaging in divisive politics.

"In Belagavi, a Congress-organised event released posters that showed a distorted map, with PoK and Aksai Chin missing. This has happened before, and tweets showcasing these maps were even deleted," Trivedi stated.

"This map is paired with Mahatma Gandhi's image, but it's a distorted vision of India for which figures like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rani Lakshmibai, and Guru Gobind Singh's sons made sacrifices."

Trivedi further condemned Congress, claiming that their actions align with 'anti-India elements' who dream of dismantling the country.

He pointed out that prominent figures such as DMK leaders, senior leader Shashi Tharoor, and Rahul Gandhi have all shared similar images on social media earlier. He also noted a past instance where a map of India had excluded Assam, fueling his suspicions about Congress' intentions.

"Why is Congress repeatedly removing parts of India from its posts?" Trivedi asked, suggesting it might be part of a broader conspiracy.

"Is this being done at the behest of George Soros? or some anti-India element"

Continuing his criticism, Trivedi accused Congress of attempting to undermine India’s unity and plotting a comeback to power through such divisive tactics.

He assured, however, that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, these conspiracies would fail.

Trivedi further wished on Veer Baal Diwas being observed on Thursday.

"As the country celebrates Veer Baal Diwas, a symbol of India’s bravery, this disturbing incident has surfaced," Trivedi concluded, highlighting the contrast between national pride and Congress' controversial actions.

Meanwhile, the CWC is holding a two-day programme on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to mark the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. It was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The event will be attended by Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

