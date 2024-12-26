Gachibowli Hit-and-Run Case: Death toll rises to two, including CBIT Girl Student

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) The death toll in the December 23 hit-and-run case in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli rose to two on Thursday with the injured youth succumbing to his injuries at a hospital.

A speeding car had hit a bike near Nanakramguda Rotary on ORR Service Road, killing an engineering student on the spot and critically injuring her friend.

Ireni Shivani (21), who was pursuing B. Tech at Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) Gandipet, died in the accident. She was pillion-riding while her friend Venkat Reddy (28), a software engineer who was riding, was critically injured and was admitted to a hospital.

Venkat Reddy succumbed on Thursday morning, taking the death toll in the accident to two.

Shivani hailing from Domakonda in Kamareddy district was staying as a paying guest in Gandipet. A student of B. Tech fourth year, she had gone to meet SSC alumni meet at Nizam Sagar in Nizamabad.

The student had secured a job during the campus recruitment recently and was scheduled to join the job in another four months.

According to police, she got down from the bus around 1.20 a.m. at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), where her friend Venkat Reddy picked her up.

They were on their way to Gachibowli. When they reached near Amma Vari temple on ORR Service Road, a speeding car hit the bike. Both Shivani and Venkat Reddy were injured and were shifted to Kondapur Area Hospital. Shivani was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while Venkat Reddy was admitted in critical condition.

The speeding car was driven by 19-year-old Yedlapati Sri Kalash, son of a well-known doctor. Sai Kailash recently returned from London where he studied at a university.

A police officer said they registered a case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 106 (causing death by negligence) and arrested Sai Kailash. Further investigation was going on, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.