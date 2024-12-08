BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's leadership amid discontent brewing in INDIA bloc

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Amid growing discontent within the INDIA bloc, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Sunday highlighted concerns over the leadership of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that constituent parties are questioning his ability to lead the alliance forward.

His remarks came as tensions are rising within the Opposition bloc, with various leaders expressing dissatisfaction over the Congress party's conduct. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has voiced its displeasure with Congress' behaviour in Parliament, while Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has openly expressed discontent and even offered to take over the leadership of the alliance if necessary. Additionally, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday endorsed Mamata Banerjee as a capable national leader, noting the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

Talking to IANS, Kohli said, "It is clear from these developments that there is concern among the constituent parties of the INDIA bloc. It is also becoming evident that different leaders are questioning the leadership capabilities of Rahul Gandhi, wondering whether he can lead the alliance forward."

Kohli further stated that Congress must answer whether the other constituent parties remain committed to the alliance and to Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, stressing that the BJP has no involvement in this matter.

He also commented on Sharad Pawar's backing of Mamata Banerjee, calling him a senior and respected leader.

Kohli suggested that Pawar's endorsement of Mamata was a direct critique of Congress, particularly as the Samajwadi Party's decision to leave the alliance after a controversy involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s aide Milind Narvekar highlighted tensions within the Maharashtra-based Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Despite these cracks, the INDIA bloc continues to present a united front. However, with internal disagreements becoming more apparent, Congress now faces increased pressure to address the growing leadership concerns within its ranks.

