BJP, NPF candidates leading in Manipur

Imphal, June 4 (IANS) Ruling BJP candidate Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh is leading on the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat while Naga People’s Front (NPF) nominee Kachui Timothy Zimik is ahead on the Outer Manipur seat against their Congress opponents.

While Singh is leading by 6,482 votes against the Congress’ Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Zimik is leading by 14,720 votes against Congress rival Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.