Pahalgam attack a 'Cowardly Act', terrorism will be wiped out: Bihar Minister

Patna, April 26 (IANS) Reacting strongly to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Bihar Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister and BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu called it a "sad and worrying" incident, especially highlighting the targeting of innocents based on their religion as a deeply disturbing aspect.

"The way innocent people were murdered just by asking their religion is even more disturbing in the Pahalgam terror attack," Bablu said.

The Minister emphasised that terrorists lack the courage to confront the Indian Army directly.

"Earlier they used to attack our Army, but now the strength of our forces has increased so much that these cowards do not dare face them anymore," he added.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, decisive action is being taken to eliminate these terror groups.

"They had promised to raze terrorism from the ground and even their protectors will be brought under the law. That promise is now turning into action," Bablu added.

He boldly asserted, "Our country will be terrorism-free. This is the resolution of our Prime Minister and Home Minister."

Bablu has launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, accusing them of sympathising with anti-national elements and putting political gains above national interest.

"These people neither love the country nor its people. They only want to oppose the Prime Minister and the nation," the Minister said, referring to the Opposition Grand Alliance.

In a fiery statement, Bablu alleged that RJD leaders have, in the past, shown respect for terrorists and anti-national figures.

"They called Osama Bin Laden 'Osama ji'. They glorify people who spread terrorism and take pleasure in chaos, all so they can benefit politically," he said.

Bablu went on to brand those defending such elements as traitors.

"We believe that whoever speaks in support of terrorism today is a traitor," he added.

Bablu's remarks come in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, as political tensions continue to rise over national security, intelligence failures, and the response from both state and Central governments.

