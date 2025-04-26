15th Rozgar Mela: Job-seekers across India celebrate after getting appointment letters from PM Modi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Young job-seekers expressed their happiness as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to successful candidates selected for government jobs across 47 locations nationwide during the 15th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

The appointees have been recruited into key ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Higher Education.

In Delhi, newly appointed candidates expressed their joy, hailing the transparency of the process.

"I feel really good. This initiative by the Prime Minister spreads awareness among the youth," one recipient told IANS.

"Very grateful to the Prime Minister. Because of him, the process is transparent. My dream is fulfilled today," another told IANS.

In Lucknow, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, handed over 250 appointment letters at a grand ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Addressing the candidates, Singh said, "Providing employment to the youth is a national resolve of the Modi government. This is not just an appointment; it's a step towards a self-reliant India."

Candidates in Lucknow praised the government's efforts, especially for women and Backward Classes.

Speaking to IANS, one said, "This is a commendable initiative. It helps lakhs each year. The process was transparent, and I thank the Prime Minister."

"It's a proud moment for us. People should draw inspiration and realise dreams can be achieved through hard work," another recipient told IANS.

One more recipient added, "I'm really motivated by PM Modi's speech. He's a great leader, and I'm thankful to him."

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, beneficiaries lauded the speed and efficiency of the process.

"Thanks to PM Modi. From result declaration to medical and document verification, everything was completed in just a month," a recipient told IANS.

Another shared, "I'm happy I got the job. I'll perform my duties with full dedication and prove my skills."

Launched in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela has resulted in more than 10 lakh youth receiving permanent government jobs. The first edition saw 75,000 letters distributed, while the 14th in December 2023 handed out 71,000.

This national employment drive is part of the government's broader plan to bridge the job gap, empower the youth, and ensure their active participation in nation-building.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.