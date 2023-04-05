BJP national leadership for One-on-One meeting with EPS

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Even as the Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai was openly clamouring for fighting the 2024 elections single-handedly, the national leadership of the saffron party was cautious in responding to this.

While Annamalai, in a recent party meeting, even announced his resignation if the alliance with the AIADMK continues, the national leadership - read Union home minister Amit Shah - announced publicly that the BJP-AIADMK tie would continue.

Soon after the single bench of the Madras High Court gave the order in his favour on his election as party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had announced that the alliance with the BJP would continue.

The national leadership of the BJP is keen that the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu win a few seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and for that the BJP alliance with a Dravidian major was necessary.

With the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP already, the statements of the party state president K. Annamalai have not gone down well with the national leadership of the saffron party.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that EPS would be having a One-on-One meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on April 8 and 9 for the inauguration of the new terminal of Chennai airport.

The AIADMK general secretary will also be meeting the Union Home Minister and the party national president J.P. Nadda. However, the dates of these meetings are not finalised and will most likely be held after EPS meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

With the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in a comfortable position given the popularity of the Chief Minister, the AIADMK was scouting for other possibilities, including alliances with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam(DMDK) who have their own strengths in many constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Coupled with these parties, some Muslim political outfits were also willing for an alliance with the AIADMK if it severs its relationship with the BJP.

Sensing danger, the BJP national leadership has communicated to the AIADMK leaders that it would sort out the differences with the saffron party and wanted the alliance to continue.

