BJP MLA seeks FIR against Bihar minister for 'people indulging in violence will face batons, bullets' remark

Patna, July 27 (IANS) Soon after Bihar Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said people indulging in violence will face batons and bullets, former minister and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh 'Bablu' on Thursday sought an FIR under Section 302 (murder) against the former.

Bablu said that BJP workers will take to the streets and see how "police of Nitish Kumar are killing people".

“The law and order situation has crumbled in the state. The police of Nitish Kumar are busy extorting levies on liquor and sand. They do not dare to fire on criminals but they do initiate lathi charge on common people and open firing on them as well,” Bablu said.

“Erratic power supply is an open secret in Bihar. The situation is worse in the district where Bijendra Yadav comes from. People are miffed with erratic power supply and wrong billing but when they raise their voices, police fires on them,” Bablu said.

“I demand an FIR against the state government and the minister under IPC section of 302 (murder). The Bihar power minister is talking like a cruel person. He said that those who would do unruliness would face batons and bullets,” Bablu said.

“The innocent people were protesting and police fired on them. They were not criminals or terrorists. They were common people,” Bablu said.

