BJP-led NDA sweeps Panchayat polls in Assam

Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a sweeping victory in the 2025 Assam Panchayat elections, consolidating its political dominance in the state.

In a decisive show of strength, the alliance secured 300 out of 376 Zilla Parishad seats, capturing more than 76 per cent of the vote share.

This landslide win not only reflects the alliance's widespread grassroots support but also underscores the growing confidence of the electorate in its governance model.

The ruling alliance also fared impressively in the Anchalik Panchayat elections, winning 1,436 out of 2,192 seats across the state.

With a substantial vote share of 66 per cent in these local bodies, the NDA has demonstrated its strong foothold at the village and block levels.

This robust performance marks a significant milestone for the BJP and its allies, particularly in the run-up to the 2026 state Assembly elections.

Reacting to the panchayat poll results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to express gratitude to the people of the state.

He credited the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the public's endorsement of the NDA's welfare-oriented governance.

CM Sarma extended special thanks to BJP leaders J.P. Nadda, Amit Shah, and B.L. Santhosh for their support during the campaign.

He also emphasised that this performance represents a substantial improvement over the 2018 state Panchayat polls.

The vote share has surged by 25 per cent compared to the last election, indicating a strong pro-incumbency sentiment.

"These results come a year after our remarkable showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and just a year before the 2026 Assembly elections," CM Sarma noted, calling the Panchayat polls victory as a powerful momentum-builder for the BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Assam for this thumping victory.

In an X post, Amit Shah wrote, "Gratitude to the people of Assam for granting the NDA a historic victory in the Panchayat Election 2025. This victory is an endorsement of PM @narendramodi Ji's people-centric policies that have brought about a new era of peace and prosperity in Assam. My heartfelt congratulations to CM @himantabiswa Ji, Assam BJP President @DilipSaikia4Bjp Ji, and the @BJP4Assam Karyakartas for their dedicated efforts to carry Modi Ji's message of development door-to-door."

"Together, we will build a developed Assam for all," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.