BJP councillor in Kanpur assaults shopkeeper over Rs 15

Kanpur, Oct 3 (IANS) A local shopkeeper was assaulted by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and his associates here over a cigarette worth Rs 15.

Bhavani Shankar and his aides allegedly abused and threatened the elderly shopkeeper.

The incident, which was recorded on a mobile phone, was shared on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Ajay Rai Gupta's paan shop in Kanpur’s Chakeri, where BJP councillor Shankar and his colleagues purchased cigarettes worth Rs 30 but only paid Rs 15.

When the shopkeeper requested for the remaining amount, Shankar and his accomplices got into a physical fight with him.

The BJP councillor also threatened to send the shopkeeper to prison for selling marijuana, while the old man asked for his money.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the councillor released another video with the shopkeeper, and asserted that they had reached a mutual agreement at the police station.

Neither of the parties has filed any complaints in the matter.

However, social media users are reacting to the video, raising questions over the BJP's rule in the state.

The police have confirmed that both parties were summoned to the police station, and have reached a settlement, agreeing to avoid police intervention.

