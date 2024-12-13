BJP celebrates one-year completion of MP govt

Bhopal, Dec 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday celebrated the completion of one year of the state government and also congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The Chief Minister also visited the BJP headquarters and offered prayers to the founding members of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay.

"After winning the Assembly elections in November 2023, the BJP leadership gave me responsibility to lead the government as Chief Minister. I express my gratitude to every BJP worker for extending support to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

Senior BJP leader and cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also congratulated the Chief Minister saying that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights.

"Today, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh government has completed one year of public service and dedication. Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state," Vijayvargiya said.

Party's state unit chief and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma said that BJP workers are determined to implement the schemes of the BJP government.

Notably, following the resounding victory in the state Assembly election held on November 17, 2023, BJP's central leadership replaced former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mohan Yadav.

Three-time BJP MLA from temple town Ujjain, Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023. Two senior party leaders - Rajendra Shukla (Rewa) and Jagdish Devda were made as Deputy Chief Ministers.

