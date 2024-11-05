BJP attacks K’taka govt over Rs 700 crore liquor scam

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Tuesday attacked the state government for an alleged Rs 700 liquor scam following the Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association writing a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanding his resignation.

The Wine Merchants’ Association has alleged that Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur is collecting Rs 500 crore in bribes from wine merchants and bar license holders. The association has also charged that without money no transfer is made or promotion is given.

It’s also alleged that Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore is collected from 12,500 license holders every month as monthly payments by officers. The wine merchants are facing a severe crisis due to rampant corruption. The Minister Thimmapur should be dropped and the Excise ministry should be handled by the minister who also holds the Finance portfolio.

For the post of District Excise Officer Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore is fixed, for the Deputy Superintendent post Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh is fixed. To obtain a C17 license the government fee is Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore needs to be shelled out as kickback, the association charged.

Leader of the Opposition in assembly R. Ashoka stated on Tuesday: “The Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association in its letter to CM Siddaramaiah has alleged that State Excise Minister R.B.Timmapur is involved in blatant extortion and bribery, unfolding another dark episode of the series of scams by 'SCAM'gress Govt in Karnataka.”

The merchants have complained that the Minister is taking bribes to approve transfers of officials, renewal of licenses of liquor shops and extorting hafta from liquor outlets.

He added that the Wine Merchants’ Association has alleged that CL7 bar licenses were given at a bribe amount of anywhere between Rs 30-Rs 70 lakh by the minister and in the last one year, 1,000 such illegal licenses were given by the excise minister, amounting to Rs 300-Rs 700 crore in corruption.

He claimed that after the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation Scam, MUDA land scam, KIADB land scam, Waqf Scam, this Liquor scam is yet another fresh addition to the series of cases by the state government in the last 17 months.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “Under Siddaramaiah, corruption isn’t just a scandal—it’s a lifestyle. In the latest chapter of his 17-month epic of graft, the Karnataka Wine Merchants Association exposes the staggering extortion racket run by Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur.”

“This isn’t your average pay-to-play scheme. Thimmapur is allegedly raking in Rs 180 crore a year in “hafta” from liquor outlets—yes, all in the noble name of “election purposes,” he stated.

“And the best part? There’s a full-on ‘rate card’ for bribes! From Rs 30- Rs 70 lakh to secure a CL7 bar license to nearly 1,000 illegal licenses issued, this operation is practically a franchise in corruption, amassing Rs 700 crore annually,” he charged.

Vijayendra added that this is nothing short of an industrial-scale bribe list. Ironically, Siddaramaiah, who labelled the previous BJP government as a “40 per cent Sarkara” based on unfounded allegations, is now silent on this staggering Rs 500 crore per year corruption claim against his minister made by the Karnataka Wine Merchants Association.

Reacting to charges, Minister R. B. Thimmapur stated on Tuesday that he does not know about any transfers and bribes. “No transfers, nothing. We have only made routine promotions. I have not seen money in crores at all. If anyone has seen it, show it to me,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.