BJP alone has pan-India presence: Union Minister Nadda

Lucknow, July 14 (IANS) Union Minister J. P. Nadda, on Sunday, said that the BJP was the only pan-India party that has a presence in all four corners of the country.

"We are a party representing the aspirations and sentiments of 140 crore people. We are the only party that has internal democracy and does not believe in nepotism. It is the BJP alone that follows the concept of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," BJP national president Nadda said while addressing the one-day state executive of the party in Lucknow.

Asking party workers to maintain self-confidence and continue with introspection, the union minister said that in BJP, "Every leader is a worker first and every worker can be a leader".

Slamming the Congress, the BJP president said that the Congress has zero presence in 13 states and could not cross the 100-seat mark in ten years.

"The Congress is not standing on its strength - it is like a parasite on other smaller parties and is trying to weaken them. The Congress ran a campaign accusing the BJP of trying to change the Constitution but it is the Congress that has been tampering with the Constitution. The Allahabad High Court ruling on Indira Gandhi’s election and the imposition of Emergency are proof of this," he pointed out.

He said that the Congress has toppled several governments in its regime but the BJP imposed President's Rule only once in Jammu and Kashmir.

"And it is the Congress that made maximum noise when June 25 was declared 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'," he added.

He further said that the Congress opposes one party and then allies with it, while the BJP is a mass-based and cadre-based party with 18 crore members.

The BJP chief said, "For us, the Ram temple was a matter of faith, not of election. We have fought against appeasement. You should remember the pre-2014 period when corruption, was at its highest and the economy was in doldrums. There was no investment, and riots happened at regular intervals. You value the importance of light when you remember darkness."

He further said that the people of the country had chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat.

"BJP is a party of the present and BJP is a party of the future. We have to recognise the responsibility on our shoulders," he pointed out.

