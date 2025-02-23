Bipasha wishes husband Karan: Mamma, Devi are the luckiest girls in the world

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) As her husband Karan Singh Grover turned 43 on Sunday, his wife and actress Bipasha Basu posted a romantic post for the actor and said that she and their daughter Devi are the luckiest girls in the world.

Bipasha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video montage featuring the moments from the first time when they met on the sets of “Alone” in 2015 to the time they got married. It also featured highlights such as having Devi, their holidays and romance.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover Mamma and Devi are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our papa Bumba.”

She shared the same montage on her post section and captioned it: “Happy Birthday Monkey

I love you… Tuvu #monkeylove.”

Bipasha and Karan first crossed paths on the sets of their 2015 horror film “Alone”. After dating for a year, they got married in April 2016. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Devi, on November 12, 2022.

Earlier this month, Bipasha revealed a new side of her husband Karan, offering fans a glimpse into his evolving identity.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid photo of Karan with their baby girl Devi. In the click, the little girl is seen hugging her doting dad from behind. The actor is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with Devi’s Papa written on it. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow.

Earlier, on Valentine’s Day, the 'Jism' actress shared an adorable video of her daughter kissing Karan, as he wrote a special letter for their baby girl.

In the video, Bipasha also revealed that Karan has been writing her a letter every Valentine’s Day for the past ten years, and now he has started writing letters for their baby girl as well.

She also dropped romantic images featuring her and Karan. The couple was seen posing against a beautiful beach backdrop, likely taken during their visit to the Maldives for Bipasha's 46th birthday on January 7.

