Bihar: Official assaults badminton players in Madhepura

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) An Additional District Magistrate (ADM) has allegedly assaulted badminton players in Bihar’s Madhepura district, an official said.

The players alleged that the ADM physically assaulted them, breaking a racket, chasing them, and causing severe injuries.

“We regularly practice at the indoor stadium. After the practice session from 4 pm to 7 pm, we were about to return home when ADM Shishir Kumar Mishra arrived and asked us to play the game. When we informed him that we were already tired and would not be able to play the game properly, he became angry and beat me with the racket. I ran from the indoor stadium and he chased me,” said one of the injured players, Devraj.

He said that they are district-level badminton players and such aggression from a senior officer cannot be justified.

He said that they received injuries on the neck and head and were later admitted to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

However, when contacted, the ADM Shishir Kumar Mishra denied the allegation levelled against him.

He asserted that the players used ‘foul language’ against him.

Taranjot Singh, the district magistrate of Madhepura told IANS that the matter came to light and the investigation is underway.

“We have directed the district sports officer to investigate the matter and submit the report. Clarity on the events will emerge after the report is submitted. The incident occurred on Saturday evening,” Singh said.

