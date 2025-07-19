Bihar: Lalan Singh slams INDIA Bloc leaders over land scam, law and order

Patna, July 19 (IANS) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing them of being trapped in land scam cases and asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the rule of law prevails.

Lalan Singh, while hinting towards ED’s chargesheet on Robart Vadra and the Supreme Court denial to put stay of IRCTC land for job scam against Lalu Prasad Yadav, said: “The leader in Delhi (Rahul Gandhi) dreams of becoming the Prime Minister, and the leader in Bihar (Tejashwi Yadav) dreams of becoming the Chief Minister. But the truth is that all of them are trapped in land scam cases. So, stop worrying, there is a rule of law under PM Modi, and whoever does wrong will go to jail.”

Taking a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalan Singh said that Lalu Prasad Yadav developed Bihar so much that the whole city was sparkling with potholes instead of roads.

“There was no electricity, and people used lanterns to manage daily life. Law and order were in complete disarray, and people were afraid to leave their homes after 6 pm during Lalu’s rule. Kidnapping was an industry in Bihar.”

He added that the entire Lalu family is now entangled in land scam cases, and that Prasad Yadav “enjoyed ruling Bihar” while the people suffered under his tenure.

Lalan Singh also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying: “The Prime Minister can take the name of Maa Durga, Maa Kali, or Jai Shri Ram… all gods and goddesses are equal for him, and he is serving the country with full dedication.”

He questioned the governance in West Bengal.

“It is beyond understanding whether the government in Bengal is of Mamata Didi or of Trinamool workers. The situation in Bengal is getting worse every day,” Singh said.

He challenged journalists present to visit West Bengal and assess the ground reality.

“If you ask 100 people there, 90 per cent will say there is a government of terror in Bengal, there is jungle raj in Bengal,” he said.

Concluding his address, Lalan Singh emphasised that under PM Modi’s leadership, the government will continue to take strict legal action against corruption.

“Action will be taken under the law, and whoever does wrong will go to jail,” he added.

