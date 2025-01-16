Bihar: Dilip Jaiswal attends NDA workers' conference in West Champaran district

Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) Bihar unit BJP president and state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Jaiswal attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Workers' Conference in Bagaha and Bettiah on Wednesday.

Jaiswal emphasised the importance of unity among NDA workers, stating: "The unity of the workers is our strength, and this unity instils confidence in our victory in the upcoming elections."

He motivated the workers to remain steadfast and united in their efforts, reaffirming that teamwork within the alliance is key to achieving electoral success. Addressing party officials and workers, Jaiswal shared his vision for Bihar’s development and criticized opposition alliances.

"The unity of the NDA ensures the ongoing development of Bihar. The dedication of workers strengthens the alliance and the state’s progress. The collaboration between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Central government and CM Nitish Kumar's state government is the pillar of Bihar’s development,” Jaiswal said.

He further said: "Bihar no longer needs Lalu Raj. The people demand the development model of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar."

He added that the opposition INDIA bloc was formed solely for power, labelling it as a "coalition of selfish elements" with no clear agenda for Bihar’s progress.

Expressing confidence, Jaiswal said: "In the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections, the NDA will not only contest but will also win with more than 225 seats, forming the government."

He praised the enthusiasm of NDA workers as a sign of assured victory. Jaiswal described the NDA as a "symbol of progress and development" and said: "Every citizen of Bihar is like a family to us. Together, we will create a prosperous, strong, and self-reliant Bihar."

He emphasised that under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the state would witness an accelerated pace of development.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the RJD, Jaiswal said: "The future of the RJD is tarnished, and in such disarray that they no longer have strong candidates."

He contrasted this with the NDA’s strength and unity, which he claimed is the only credible alliance in Bihar.

During the event, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the JDU state president, Raju Tiwari, LJP (RV) state president, Anil Singh, HAMS state president, and Madan Chaudhary, RLM state president were present apart from Union MoS Satish Chandra Dubey.

The conference saw a large gathering of workers from all NDA constituents, each carrying their party flags.

