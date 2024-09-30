Bigg Boss 18 contestants unveiled: Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy join the lineup

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The highly anticipated cast for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' has been revealed, sparking excitement among fans. This season features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, among others.

According to a reliable source speaking to IANS, the confirmed contestants for the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' have been announced. The roster includes popular names such as Nia Sharma, Sameera Reddy, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Krishna Shroff, alongside the charming Shoaib Ibrahim and versatile Karan Veer Mehra.

Also joining the mix are Padmini Kolhapure, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik. With such a diverse and dynamic group, fans are eagerly anticipating the drama and entertainment that this season will undoubtedly bring.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return as the host of the show.

Comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui won the previous season of the reality show which aired on Colors TV and JioCinema.

'Bigg Boss 18' is set to premiere on October 6 on Colors.

On the work front, Nia is currently seen in the celebrity cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

She is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'.

Shoaib was last seen as a contestant on 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11'. Sameera last featured in 2013 Kannada film 'Varadhanayaka', while Shilpa last appeared in the action film 'Guns of Banaras'.

Krishna, the younger sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, recently showcased her adventurous spirit by participating in the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' on Colors TV. Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra, who also made waves on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', emerged as the winner of the stunt-based reality show.

Gashmeer has appeared in the web series 'Gunaah', and is the second runner up of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'.

Nyra was last seen in the web show 'Fuh Se Fantasy 2'. Surbhi appeared in the Punjabi action film 'Khadari'.

