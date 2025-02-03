Big B and Abhishek enjoy south Indian delicacy at Cafe Madras

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, recently indulged in a delightful South Indian culinary experience at Cafe Madras.

The father-son duo enjoyed a variety of traditional delicacies, sharing the joy of good food and family time at the popular eatery. On Sunday, Big B and Abhishek attended the fifth and final T20I match between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Following the match, the duo headed to Cafe Madras in Matunga, Mumbai, to relish some delicious South Indian delicacies.

In a video that has surfaced online, the veteran actor can be seen waving at the fans who had gathered outside Cafe Madras before he departed.

For the unversed, Matunga, home to Café Madras, is often referred to as Mumbai’s ‘Little Madras’ due to its vibrant South Indian community and a wide range of South Indian eateries. Established in August 1940, the café is now run by the third generation of the Kamath family, with the cherished recipes passed down through the generations.

Meanwhile, the 82-year-old actor, on Monday, shared pictures of Abhishek celebrating Team India's victory over England. Along with the photos, he wrote, “T 5276 - CRICKET... INDIA vs ENG... Thrashed them, no no (laughing emoji) crushed them! Taught the fair-skinned how cricket is played! Defeated them by 150 runs in the ODI (sic).”

Amitabh also took to his blog to express his pride in Team India's performance and his happiness in witnessing the victory with Abhishek.

Big B said, “The time really was at the Wankhede Stadium for the cricket game between India v England .. the 4th match of the series of 5 .. and we turn victorious at 4-1 ..and today .. took the pants off the Brits .. what a drubbing we gave them .. beating them in a One Day game by 150 runs!!! (sic).”

The 'Kalki 2898 AD' actor added, “uff !!! that is not even a joke .. it's simply a devastation , destroyed , ravaged ... by a superiority unheard of ..Team INDIA .. pride and salutations and much much more ..”

