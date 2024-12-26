BGT: 'I’ll look to keep targeting,' Konstas is confident of facing Bumrah challenge again

Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) Australian batter Sam Konstas, who became the youngest opener to debut for Australia in the Boxing Day Test against India, is confident of targeting Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after unleashing ramp shots against the best bowler in the world.

The 19-year-old Konstas played an entertaining knock of 60 off 65, taking on the Indian attack with his adventurous shots.

The Aussie teen attempted ramp shots against Bumrah in the seventh over of the innings and they went four, six and four. The Indian ace hadn’t been hit for six in his previous 25 Tests over the past four years before Konstas did it twice at the MCG on Thursday.

"It’s quite surreal, look at the turnout, I’m just trying to play with some freedom and back myself and hopefully I can get a few more,” Konstas said to Fox Cricket during drinks break.

When asked if his ramps against Bumrah were premeditated and if things were getting heated in between balls, he added, "When the ball was coming down. I’ll look to keep targeting him and hopefully he might come back on but we’ll see what happens."

Konstas’ maiden half-century on debut — from just 52 balls — was the third-fastest in Australian Test history, behind only Adam Gilchrist and Ashton Agar.

He added 89 runs for the first wicket with Usman Khawaja before he was sent packing by Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan was also full of praise for the young Aussie. "What I’m seeing with Sam Konstas is fearlessness & borderline stupidity. But that’s what Australia wanted. Wanted someone to face Jasprit Bumrah in different way," he posted on X.

