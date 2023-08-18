Bengal: Police to question all accused together in JU fresher’s death case

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) Kolkata Police has decided to question all the accused together in Jadavpur University (JU) fresher’s death case following several inconsistencies in their statements given by them.



Of the nine arrested, five are students of the university while the remaining four are former students. City police sources said that almost all of them are trying to confuse the investigators by making contradictory statements from time to time and even some of them are pointing fingers towards others in the process.

Source said that the arrested former M.Sc student of Mathematics Sourav Chowdhury was not just the main person behind mentally harassing the deceased fresher but also played a lead role in planning on how to hoodwink police and media after the mishap took place.

It said that the police suspect that more students may have been involved in the case. Police have also recovered two diaries from the room of the hostel where the deceased fresher was staying.

On Friday, the former Indian cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly expressed anguish over the incident and said that it is most unfortunate that the tragedy happened at an educational institution of JU’s stature.

“Universities should be the place for academics. That should be the principal aim of the students studying there. Strong disciplinary actions should be initiated to bring an end to ragging menace completely,” Ganguly said.

--IANS

src/dan

