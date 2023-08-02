Bengal Governor’s decision to open anti-corruption cell leaves state govt fuming

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) Yet another tussle seems to be brewing between the Raj Bhavan and state secretariat in West Bengal over Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's decision to set up an anti-corruption cell within the premises of the Governor House to get direct information from the public on corruption issues.

The proposed anti-corruption cell will operate from the erstwhile “Peace Room” within the Raj Bhavan premises opened during the recently-concluded panchayat elections in the state through which the authorities got direct complaints from the public about the incidents of poll-related violence and bloodbath.

“The anti-corruption cell has been set up basically to prevent corruption in university education since the Governor is the chancellor of state

universities. But corruption is an all encompassing issue. Whenever anybody comes across any attempted corruption they are free to intimate that to the cell. We will analyze those complaints, take up the matter with appropriate authorities and also follow- up the matter. This will be a kind of moral policing. Legally, the department concerned will take whatever action required,” the Governor said on Wednesday.

The decision comes within 48 hours after the state government announced its decision to move to the Supreme Court against the different decisions of the Governor relating to the state’s education sector bypassing the state government completely.

Now, the decision on opening the anti-corruption cell has left the state government fuming further.

According to State Education minister Bratya Basu this is a clear attempt to have total control over the education system. “Such interferences from the Governor’s House are happening in all non-BJP ruled states. But in West Bengal that interference has taken an unprecedented shape. When he has decided to open this cell without discussing the state education department, it seems that he is assuming that the department is a den of corruption,” he said.

The state BJP leadership, has however, said that the Governor has every right to keep a record in his office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.