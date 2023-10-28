Bengal: CPI(M) to scout for alternative narratives for mass outreach

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) The CPI(M) at its extended session of the party’s state committee meeting in West Bengal next month will scout for alternative narrative for mass outreach going into year's Lok Sabha elections which would be totally different from the present culture of harping only on past glories of the party during campaign or political debates.

The three-day extended state committee meeting of the party will be held from November 3-5 in Howrah, which according to party insiders will be totally different from the traditional functioning of such party sessions.

“There will be separate interactive sessions as well as group discussions involving representatives from the districts and mass organisations. The idea is to scout for new and alternative narratives for campaign and political debates.

"In a way, it would be a deviation from the standard and long-followed practice where the interactive was one-way with the top leadership outlining the shapes of campaign narratives. Rather, this time the session will be in a reverse direction where the leadership will take ideas from lower ranks about what kind of narratives will make the party’s message more acceptable to the masses,” said a senior state committee member of the party.

Explaining the concept of new and alternative narratives, the state committee member said that even the best speakers in the party mainly harp on past glories, be it the revolutionary peasant and trade union movements or the honest and simple livelihood and personal honesty of party leaders.

“The past mass movements organised by the party are documented facts. Similarly, the personal honesty and simple lifestyle of leaders like former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee are already very well established and accepted by the people at large.

"Hence, the masses do not want to hear the same chronicles in public speeches, mass campaigns and political debates. What the masses, especially the new generation, want to know from us is what alternative political agenda we can offer that can counter the twin evils of totalitarianism and corruption. And for that we need new and alternative narratives in public speeches and political debates,” he said.

