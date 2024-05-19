Basketball: Luka Doncic leads Dallas Mavericks to comeback win over OKC in Western Conference

Dallas, May 19 (IANS) Dallas Mavericks are back in the Western Conference Finals, largely thanks to a phenomenal performance by Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian superstar spearheaded a thrilling 17-point comeback victory over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in a heart-stopping 117-116 Game 6 to complete a 4-2 victory.

Doncic, who spent most of the regular season in the MVP conversation alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, hit a 29 point triple double and had plenty of support with Kyrie Irving and Derrick Lively scoring 22 points each on the Saturday night.

The Thunder dominated most of the game, building a sizable lead by halftime. However, the Mavericks chipped away relentlessly in the second half, culminating in a frenetic fourth quarter with five lead changes in the final five minutes.

The game ultimately hinged on a controversial call. With mere seconds remaining, P.J. Washington drew a foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while attempting a game-winning three-pointer.

Replays showed a hand on the ball first from Gilgeous-Alexander, but officials ruled it a foul due to contact on Washington's shooting arm. The Thunder's challenge failed, and Washington's clutch free throws sealed the victory for Dallas.

Despite the playoff disappointment, the young Oklahoma City squad remains firmly on track for a bright future. Led by the 25-year-old MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the promising duo of Chet Holmgren (22) and Jalen Williams (23), the Thunder boast a core locked in for several seasons. Their treasure trove of draft picks, including the 12th pick acquired from Houston, provides them with multiple avenues for improvement.

