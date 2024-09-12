Bangladesh's interim govt unveils plan to reform key sectors

Dhaka, Sep 12 (IANS) Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has taken action to protect the rule of law and bolster the crisis-ridden economy since he took office.

As part of his bids to reform Bangladesh, Yunus on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to form six commissions to reform the judiciary, election system, administration, police, anti-corruption commission, and the constitution, Xinhua news agency reported.

He made the announcement in a television speech to the nation on Wednesday night, marking the first month of the interim government's formation since August 8 after then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5.

According to Yunus, these commissions are expected to start their work on October 1 and finish within the next three months.

Yunus said reforming the police administration, public administration, judiciary, and anti-corruption commission, along with the election commission, is essential for holding the next election in a free and fair manner.

"I believe these reforms will also contribute to establishing a people-owned, accountable, and welfare-oriented state system," said Yunus.

He called upon people from all walks of life to bring about reforms in their respective spheres.

"This is a responsibility for all of us. Bring reform in your own world. A nation's reform cannot only be the government's reform," the chief adviser added.

Yunus said that based on the commissions' reports, the interim government will organise discussions with major political parties in the next phase.

A comprehensive consultation with representatives from student bodies, civil society, political parties, and the government will be held for three to seven days at the final stage.

Yunus said the government is determined to create a democratic framework for the country.

Yunus reiterated that his government wants good relations with neighbouring countries, and relations should be based on fairness and equality.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Bank, issued a notification regarding the formation of a six-member task force for ensuring the financial stability of the banking sector.

