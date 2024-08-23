Bangladeshi man fined over gambling in Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Aug 23 (IANS) A 39-year-old Bangladeshi man was fined 1,000 Brunei dollars ($763) for participating in gambling activities in Brunei, local media reported on Friday.

The Bangladeshi man, along with others, was arrested during a raid conducted by authorities at a common gaming house, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the investigation, all individuals involved admitted to engaging in a gambling activity known as katam-katam in Malay, according to local daily Borneo Bulletin.

Brunei is located in the northern part of Borneo Island and has about 340,000 citizens with a high level of social welfare. The Sultanate strictly prohibits illegal activities such as gambling.

The penalty carries a default sentence of one month of imprisonment for failure to pay.

Prosecutor Abdul Musawwir bin Haji Mahli revealed that the offence occurred on the evening of June 25 at a residence located at a house in Jalan Tutong, Kampong Kilanas.

Kazi Delowar, along with others, was apprehended during a raid conducted by authorities.

During the investigation, all individuals involved admitted to playing katam-katam at the location.

In his statement, Kazi Delowar said that he was aware the premises were being used as a common gaming house, organised by an unidentified Chinese individual -- Fadley Faisal.

