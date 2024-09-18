Bangladesh batters have to make bigger adjustment in playing against old SG ball: Parthiv

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Bangladesh come into the Test series against India, starting on September 19 in Chennai, with high confidence, especially after securing a remarkable 2-0 win over Pakistan.

But Parthiv Patel, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, believes facing the hosts' in their home conditions will require the Bangladesh batters to make big adjustments in playing against the SG ball, especially when it becomes old.

Bangladesh play with the Kookaburra ball at home, and recently played with it in the Tests against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. But in India, they must get used to playing with SG balls, which take time to become soft.

"It is a huge difference in terms of how SG ball behaves and how a Kookaburra ball behaves. Usually, the Kookaburra ball swings early on and then has hard seam and becomes soft. On the other hand, SG ball becomes very difficult to play once it gets old. We have seen how well Indian bowlers bowl in getting that reverse swing.

"To me, Bangladesh batters will have to make a bigger adjustment in how to play against that old ball, as reverse swing will come into play at grounds like Chennai, where you have red soil or if you go to Kanpur, where it may be dry.

"Indian bowlers have exploited those conditions really well against England. So, for them, the biggest challenge would be how their middle order will be able to play reverse swing, because we saw what they did after being 26/6. But if that happens here, it's going to be very difficult for them to make a comeback,” said Parthiv to IANS in a select virtual interaction.

He also expects a confident Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, to give a tough fight to India in the Test series. “See, irrespective of how Pakistan's cricket is, if you have won Two test matches in an away series, then you will definitely come with confidence. Bangladesh will come with 100% confidence, and one thing you will definitely see is seeing them fighting.”

"It’s because there were a lot of situations against Pakistan where they were far behind in the game, and still, they won the Test matches. But the way India is playing cricket, especially at home, I think it is very difficult to defeat them. But one thing is true, that Bangladesh will definitely come with confidence."

The pitch at a humid Chennai is expected to be red-soil based, with bounce, carry, spin and reverse swing expected to play big roles. For the second Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, expectation is there for a black soil pitch. Parthiv opined the pitches in the series should be sporting pitches, based on what was dished out for India’s 4-1 series win over England earlier this year.

"Looking at what kind of pitches India played on against England, they were all very good pitches. So, I am not expecting any rank turners, as I am expecting good Test cricket wickets. In Chennai, you usually get bounce and I am expecting good bounce from the red soil wicket.”

"But I am not seeing even in Kanpur a rank turner wicket. Indian team is good enough to beat any side on good Test wickets, which we have seen against England. So, I think India will play on fair wickets, and that is what my assessment is."

