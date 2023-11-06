Atul Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, others to star in ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ remake

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The 1986 legal drama film ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ is set for a remake and will star an ensemble cast of Atul Kulkarni, Suvinder Vikki, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Neeraj Kabi, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kani Kusruti, Hemant Kher, Samvedna Suwalkar, Luke Kenny, and Manu Rishi Chaddha.

The remake will be helmed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, and the principal shooting of the film will commence on December 10, 2023in Mumbai with some parts of the shoot in Gujarat.

‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla;, which was directed by Basu Chatterjee, is considered the most compelling courtroom drama in Indian cinema. The film was a remake of ‘12 Angry Men’ (1957) directed by Sidney Lumet, which was adapted from a 1954 teleplay of the same name by Reginald Rose.

Talking about remaking the cult classic, director Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi said: "’Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ is an exciting project. The film already has a legacy. The biggest challenge for me was to look at the movie from a fresh perspective in the current time. Without the Jury System, the film had to be positioned most believably.”

He further mentioned: “The narrative has been created after taking advice from law researchers.I am happy we have been able to work on the right approach. We have been able to put together a prolific ensemble cast. I am looking forward to the film.”

Describing the changes in the story and the sensibilities of the times, producer Anil Mevada said: "I have always been an avid film watcher, and after watching ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, I got fascinated with the idea of recreating this film for today's audience.”

He added: “I am very excited about how the script has shaped up and the excellent Cast we have on board. Our film will have an equal representation of the society. We have added women to the Commission, in place of ‘only male jury' members in the filmby Basu Chatterjee.”

Producer Chef Pranav Joshi added: "When Anil shared the idea of remaking the cult film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, I immediately jumped in with him and got in touch with Suryaveer and Darshan to set up this remake. Very excited with how the script has shaped up, and all 12 actors on board are brilliantly suited to each character."

The remake of ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ is written by Barnali Ray Shukla, directed by Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, and Produced by Dharnidhar Production,Anil Mewada, and Chef Pranav Joshiin association with Twenty21 Studios - Suryaveer Singh Bhullar and Dr Darshan Ashwin Trivedi.

