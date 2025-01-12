Athletics: SSCB, Railways bag titles at National Cross Country Championships

Meerut, Jan 12 (IANS) Hukam and Ankita of Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Railways Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) claimed men's and women’s 10km individual titles respectively at the 59th National Cross Country Championships held at Army’s Golf Course on Sunday.

While SSCB won the overall team championship in the men’s group, RSPB took the women’s team trophy.

Overall efforts of SSCB runners including Hukam (1st), Ishwar Verma (2nd), Pramod Singh (4th) and Ravi Dass (5th) ensured they stayed ahead of their rivals to take home the trophy. RSPB finished second and Rajasthan placed third on the table.

The women’s team title went to Railways. Uttar Pradesh and the Police Sports Control Board were second and third, respectively.

The runners from Uttar Pradesh dominated the U20 men’s race, winning both individual and team titles. Maharashtra won the women's U20 group team trophy.

Results:

Men 10km (Individual): Hukam (SSCB) 29:43.46, Ishwar Verma (SSCB) 29:43.89, Bhavishya (Railways): 29:43.98.

Men 10km (Team): SSCB 12 points, Railways 35 points, Rajasthan 57 points.

Women 10km (Individual): Ankita (Railways) 34:45.16, Jyoti (Haryana) 34:46.85, Shraddha Kathiriya (Railways) 34:49.07.

Women 10km (Team): Railways 17 points, Uttar Pradesh 40 points, Police Sports Control Board 42 points.

U20 Men 8km (Individual): Jainu Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 24:13.34, Vikesh Dagur (Uttar Pradesh) 24:16.72, Ravi Yadav (Chandigarh) 24:16.73.

U20 Men 8km (Team): Uttar Pradesh 13 points, Madhya Pradesh 48 points, Maharashtra 56 points.

U20 Women 6km (Individual): Kajal (Haryana) 20:57.59, Sunita Devi (Uttar Pradesh) 20:59.27, Ankitaben Gavit (Gujarat) 21:37.92.

U20 Women 6km (Team): Maharashtra 27 points, Uttar Pradesh 53 points, Karnataka 72 points.

U18 Boys 6km: Rohit Binnar (Maharashtra) 17:59.56, Sanjeev (Jharkhand) 18:01.07, Abinandan Suryavanshi (Maharashtra) 18:03.15.

U18 Girls 4km: Pranali Mandale (Maharashtra) 14:09.29, Janhavi Hirudkar (Maharashtra) 14:12.32, Anshu (Uttar Pradesh) 14:17.80.

U16 Girls 2km: Manjot (Punjab) 6:43.35, Mahee Rathaur (Delhi) 6:51.07, Arya Kalel (Maharashtra) 6:56.13.

U16 Boys 2km: Chhotku Sen (Uttar Pradesh) 5:48.27, Sachin Rawat (Madhya Pradesh) 5:50.84, Dakshveer Singh (Rajasthan) 5:51.35.

