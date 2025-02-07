Aswathy Srikanth describes her father's masterpiece ‘Oru Vadakkan Veergatha’ as ‘Iconic’

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Aswathy Srikanth, the daughter of legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair, has described the Malayalam classic ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, a film that has stood the test of time and continues to be celebrated as one of the finest works in Malayalam cinema, as iconic.

The film’s remastered version is being re-released all over India from today. Originally released in 1989, the film featured a stellar performance by Mammootty in the lead role and was directed by the renowned director Hariharan.

In a recent statement, Aswathy Srikanth shared her thoughts on the film’s enduring legacy and its relevance even today. She expressed her admiration for the timeless qualities of the film, emphasizing how it remains unparalleled in terms of direction, performance, cinematography, and screenplay.

“This film is iconic. There hasn't been one to equal it in terms of direction, performance, cinematography, or screenplay, either before or after. And one must remember that it was made without graphics, VFX, or any such technology. Stunts were performed without dupes and such sincerity from the entire team, all contributed to its iconic success when it was first released,” Aswathy shared with pride.

Aswathy expressed her excitement, adding, “I’m excited and happy, waiting to watch the remastered version.” The remastered film promises to give audiences a chance to relive the epic journey of the characters in stunning clarity.

Aswathy further explained the timeless nature of the ballads that form the foundation of the film: “The film’s story is based on the ballads of northern Kerala, Vadakkan Paattukal. Such ballads and the legends they speak of are timeless. Though the characters seem unique, their emotions and struggles are something every human being can relate to, regardless of time and space. So, I am sure today's audience will relate to it for sure.”

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was a major box office success. Starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju in pivotal roles, the film was widely praised for its outstanding performances and exceptional craftsmanship. It was produced by PV Gangadharan under Grihalakshmi Productions.

